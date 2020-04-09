Looming park closures ‘disappointing,’ but ‘understandable’ ahead of Easter weekend

Austin shut down playgrounds and other park facilities last month. The city will close parks entirely from sundown Thursday, April 9, 2020 to sunrise Monday, April 13. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All parks in Austin, Travis County and Williamson County will close this weekend to prevent people from gathering for the Easter holiday.

In Austin, the closure goes into effect Thursday at sundown and lasts until sunrise Monday. It includes all trails, greenbelts and preserves. The city said if the green space is listed on its park viewer app, it’s closed this weekend.

“It’s kind of upsetting because I do rely on coming to the park daily, twice a day, to get my workout in,” Danny Fowler said after walking the trails at south Austin’s Dick Nichols District Park Wednesday. “Trying to get my steps in because gyms are closed down.”

At the same time, he added, “it’s completely understandable” as the city take steps to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin typically sees an increase in visitors to parks over the Easter weekend, city leaders say.

On KXAN News Today, park users share their thoughts on the weekend closures and how they’ll adjust their activities.