Long COVID-19 vaccine lines form after appointments change through Austin Public Health

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who had pre-registered for a vaccine appointment on Wednesday say they woke up with an unexpected change on Thursday morning.

Instead of keeping to a scheduled date and time, Austin Public Health instead instructed people to show up during a 5-hour window because of increased demand.

“Your vaccine is guaranteed. We have only issued appointments to as many people as we have doses of vaccine. Our goal is to spread people out as efficiently as possible today to shorten wait times and ensure social distancing can be maintained,” the notification about the vaccine schedule change at the Delco Center said.

APH also noted appointments for Thursday have filled up. The large distribution centers in the area are meant to distribute the 12,000 doses Austin and Travis County received this week, which is not enough to cover all those in Phase 1A and 1B who still need to be vaccinated.

People with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment line up at one of the clinics in Austin just before noon Jan. 14, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

People wrote in to KXAN, saying they were worried the schedule change could cause a flood of vaccine recipients to a location all at once instead of strategically separating the appointment times, thereby minimizing traffic flow and enabling proper social distancing in line.

“Can you imagine the horde of people that will be there before 2 p.m.? What could have been an orderly and safe process will now be a chaotic mess. What excuse can they make? They are not protecting the public health,” one KXAN viewer wrote.

KXAN has reached out to Austin Public Health to find out why this change was made and how it can help make the vaccine delivery process more efficient. This story will be updated when we receive a response.

Viewers say a line is already forming at that location. A video from a vaccine recipient at a different location shows a line that stretches around the building.

On Wednesday, Austin Public Health said that 2,480 vaccines were distributed on Monday and Tuesday. KXAN is waiting to hear back on how many vaccines were delivered on Wednesday.

Austin Public Health is not accepting walk-ups at any of the vaccine clinics. People must pre-register online to allow APH to qualify individuals and schedule an appointment.

Earlier this week, APH said it had vaccinated people who were not in the Phase 1A or 1B priority list out of “common courtesy” because they had waited in line. On Thursday morning, alternate health authority Dr. Jason Pickett said that would not happen again.