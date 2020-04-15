Long lines at fabric stores as people search for supplies to make masks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the last several weeks, people have flooded grocery stores creating long lines. It’s a similar sight at fabric stores with some customers facing empty shelves at arts and crafts stores.

“We’re actually looking for handheld sewing machines,” Adrianne Moffett said.

At one store where shelves normally filled with fabric, bandanas and elastic were empty.

“Never seen anything like this in my life. I don’t know when I’m ever going to get used to it,” Moffett said.

While some stores lacked supplies, at JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts it was another story.

“The next person that comes out I’ll get to go in,” Kathy Garrett said as she stood in line in hopes of finding fabric. “It will almost be an hour and a half.”

Customers said long lines are not out of the ordinary.

“It was like an hour and a half to two-hour wait,” Trevor Goodie said about the last time he visited the store.

Another shopper, Len Galvan said she was “a little bit shocked” to see the long line.

“I was hoping people would still be asleep,” Galvan said.

Part of the reason for the long line is a limit on how many people are allowed inside. At present, only 10 people can enter the store at a time.

“Pretty much everyone is trying to protect everybody to keep from spreading the virus,” Ernestine Jackson said.

While not everyone has the resources or time to go in search of supplies one shopper said those in need should not hesitate to reach out.

“During this whole pandemic crisis people say it brings out the best and worst in people and I would say reach out to your community,” Grisel Jaramillo said. “Just ask if anyone is making masks and most people are willing to help out one another right now.”