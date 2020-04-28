Local restaurants promote Tuesday’s #ComeAndTakeOutATX initiative

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Tuesday and more than 40 local restaurants have a request for Austinites: Come and takeout food.

The service industry has taken a hit since closing doors to COVID-19. It has certainly adapted to make ends meet while social distancing, and the #ComeAndTakeOutATX initiative is the next in line to keep restauranteurs cooking.

(Courtesy: Torchy’s Tacos)

Torchy’s Tacos spearheaded the movement.

“We’re doing it on Tuesdays to help support local businesses and encourage people to get out and support their local restaurants,” Torchy’s Tacos founder Mike Rypka said.

Rypka hopes it helps navigate some of the uncertainty that lies ahead.

“The restaurant business is definitely taking a hit. I think we’re gonna see more probably have issues coming forward. We’re still operating at a loss and we’re just doing the best to kind of keep the doors open, so we can survive this when this is over. When that is we’re not sure yet.”

Some uncertainty has cleared since Governor Abbott’s new announcement for restaurants and other businesses, but Rypka is torn on how to feel.

“I think some excitement with also some timidness in there. I think a lot of people are feeling that way. My hope is that we can continue to come together as a community and be patient with each other. There’s a lot of people who are gonna be afraid, a lot of people that are gonna have no fear at all and want to get back to things. And so, it’s gonna take some patience with everyone in the community – all kinds of different points of views – to kind of get back out and start to feel safe again.”

They haven’t quite decided when to officially open its doors again to the public.

“We’re still discussing. We don’t have a confirmation as far as when exactly we’ll open back up. Obviously we want to, but our main concern is really the safety of our employees and safety of our guests. We’ve gotten some help from the national restaurant association and also the Texas restaurant association. They have whole teams who get together and help put all of those guidelines in place. We’re looking at those. It’s gonna take us a little bit to figure out how we monitor the capacity in our restaurants, how we keep people safe, and what we’re gonna need as far as staffing levels.”

Other restaurants have hesitated to open under the current conditions, as well. Rypka plans to keep the initiative rolling despite the opportunity to open.

“We don’t have any plans of stopping that at this point. I think it’s a good initiative. It’s definitely something that I think we’ll continue to build on and there’s a lot of opportunity out there to get the community together. That’s what we’re definitely about,” Rypka said.

Initiatives like #ComeAndTakeOutATX have helped restaurants like Torchy’s, “sort of minimize the damage, if you will, and we’ve seen our sales go up a little bit each week, which has been promising. I think some of that is folks are sorta tired of cooking at home and then want something familiar, they want something to treat themselves, and that’s a lot about what restaurants are — creating an experience for people and giving them something great to eat,” Rypka said. “Just like I started in a trailer, man, you gotta be feisty. You got to go out and be in front of people and show up and hopefully they come back.”

Here’s a list of some of the local, participating restaurants: