Local plumber sees pick up during COVID-19 outbreak; his reminder for people staying at home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Plumbers are still making house calls during this time — they’re providing what’s considered an essential service.

One local plumber says business has picked up since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Obviously, things have kind of sped up, everyone’s trying to get things done quickly,” says Jeffrey Boggus, co-owner of Capital City Plumbing & Drain in Austin.

Boggus expects business to stay busy during quarantines.

“We are bracing for it. We do know that this is going to be one of those situations if we do continue to have to stay in our homes and resort to other tissues to use, then of course it’s going to get higher and higher and higher,” he says.

‘Other tissues’ could mean paper towels, tissues or wipes– items that have already clogged up sewers in the City of New Braunfels.

The city’s utilities department took to Facebook to remind residents to think before they flush.

Boggus says even wipes labeled as “flushable,” aren’t so.

“Yes, it is labeled flushable but as for the sewer system, itself, it’s not going to break down properly like it should,” he says.

He says a blockage like that could cost you anywhere from a couple hundred to a couple thousand dollars, depending on pipe damage.

“With too much stress on it because of the blockage, you’ll end up having to replace sections of piping,” Boggus says.

And even if the wipes or tissues clear your pipes, Boggus says it will most likely cause a problem for a neighbor or even your city.

“If you are lucky enough for it to get out of your sewer system, it still can wreck havoc on the municipality you live in, their sewer system.”

If you’re out of toilet paper and so is your nearest store…

“You can always use a waste basket instead of the toilet for those other papers if you have to resort to that,” Boggus says.

Capital City and other local plumbing companies are taking extra precautions to keep their employees and customers safe during the outbreak.

Capital City Plumbing and Drain is asking customers to let them know if they’re experiencing any type of sickness.

They’ve also started appointments via FaceTime.