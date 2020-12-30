Local pharmacies can start vaccinating people in Phase 1B ‘immediately’

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses sit ready to be administered at the Austin Public Safety Wellness Center for Austin firefighters, police, and EMS employees. December 28, 2020. Photo Courtesy Austin Fire Department.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas health officials are giving local pharmacies the go-ahead to start vaccinating those in Phase 1B for COVID-19 while Phase 1A is still underway.

On Tuesday, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt released the following statement to local providers with shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine:

“All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65 and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. No vaccine should be kept in reserve.”

DSHS reported vaccine supplies are still limited, but more shipments will go out to providers each week.

While Phase 1A of Texas’ COVID-19 vaccine distribution includes frontline and healthcare workers, as well as some first responders, funeral home workers and school nurses, Phase 1B includes those over 65 and people with certain medical conditions.

Pharmacist at the Terrytown pharmacy says their phones have been ringing non-stop since DSHS made the announcement Tuesday.

“We’re getting so many calls about it. We’ve been all hands on deck,” said Rannon Ching, Terrytown Pharmacist in charge. “We’re going to use up every dose as quickly as possible, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Over 500 doses in 3-days have been administered at the Terrytown pharmacy. Ching says he hears DSHS loud and clear, but this all comes down to logistics.

“If there is a dose available, then we want to get them in the hands of patients whether they are 1A or 1B,” said Ching.

Right now, getting the vaccine is by appointment only. Ching says there’s still plenty of health care providers on the list, and that’s a sentiment HEB pharmacies echoes.

“I think HEB is going to continue following the spirit of the guidelines, which again is getting healthcare providers immunized first,” said Lauren Clark, HEB pharmacist.

Clark says if a dose is available that cannot be filled by someone in phase 1A at the time, then they will move onto someone in phase 1B.

“I would say this is going to be a marathon and not a sprint. I think it’s gong to be that way for everyone,” said Clark. “Rest assured HEB pharmacist are just as excited about giving this vaccine as the people are excited to receive it.”

Originally, DSHS said vaccinations for Phase 1B wouldn’t start for weeks, as the state worked to get those in Phase 1A vaccinated. DSHS said there’s an estimated 1.9 million people in Phase 1A.

Finding a local COVID-19 vaccine provider

The state has set up a map of local vaccine providers across Texas online. While the map is available, DSHS wants to remind you to call ahead to see if the pharmacy or clinic is distributing to priority groups right now.

Some pharmacies, like H-E-B, require an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations. The company said in a statement to KXAN that walk-ins will not be accepted.