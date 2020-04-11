Local Girl Scouts robotics team 3D prints face shields for medical workers during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local Girl Scouts robotics team that had their competition season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic is utilizing their passion to help protect healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The Lady Cans Girl Scouts robotics team is using 3D printers, originally designed to make robot parts, to make face shields for medical staff at Texas Oncology and Hospice Austin as well as sewing cloth masks for community members. Each face shield takes about 2 hours to complete, from the printing to attaching the headband. The team has created about 50 face shields so far and says they will continue to print them as needed.

The team said they chose to work with Texas Oncology because their robotics coach, Susie Rich, has been in treatment for breast cancer at the facility for the past year. Additionally, they chose to work with Hospice Austin because a former Girl Scout affiliated with the team works there as a nurse.

The Lady Cans Girl Scouts robotics team

“We’re so glad that the Girl Scouts of Central Texas leadership team approved our team to work on this project because we want to be able to contribute to our community,” said a spokesperson for the team. “The doctors, nurses, and staff at Texas Oncology and Hospice Austin work all day to keep their patients safe. This is a small thing Girl Scouts can do to help keep our local healthcare family safe, too.”