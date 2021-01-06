Local furloughed Disney performer empowers kids with podcast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From voicing Nemo in “Finding Nemo the Musical” to voicing concerns as to “what’s next?”, local former Disney performer Julie Frost found her pandemic pivot in a podcast.

Frost debuted the first season of the audio series “The Super Secret Hive” in October 2020 with longtime mentor Mike Dombrow.

Mike Dombrow and Julie Frost recording at home (Kid Save the World/Julie Frost)

Dombrow, who lives in Orlando, FL, ran Disney youth events, among other roles, until last year.

“Unfortunately, when the pandemic hit, Disney did major furloughs and layoffs,” Frost said. “We always wished we had time to work together on a project… careful what you wish for, you might just get it.”

The furloughed duo co-created a podcast hoping to empower kids with a musical adventure, using the skills they’ve fine-tuned over the years for Mickey and company, as well as utilizing Frost’s kid’s media production company Kid Save the World, founded in 2015.

They produced six full-length episodes featuring 14 original songs over the course of six months. Frost and Dombrow each voice the characters who take on timely challenges to help kids, well, save the world.

Each podcast episode covers a different topic. The three main themes are taking care of ourselves, taking care of each other and taking care of our planet.

“We really just want kids to realize that they can make a huge difference no matter what their age is, especially when a pandemic hits,” Frost said. The kids look around and see the parents full of fear and confusion. So imagine what these little kids are thinking. We want to say to them, ‘There might be really big and scary things happening in the world but you can make a change, you can make a difference, you can make the world a better place and here’s how we’re gonna do it together.”

The two-person team’s target audience is primarily kids but they also wanted to provide parents and educators with content to help navigate the challenges of distance learning.

Podcast cover art (Kid Save the World/Julie Frost)

“I personally have educators in my family and I have lots of friends who are educators and I saw that they were really, just struggling… Kids were getting really burnt out with screen time,” Frost said. “These audio stories, we thought were a great way to keep them engaged, keep them entertained, continue educating them.”

Kid Save the World offers free online activities to go along with each Super Secret Hive episode, adding to the learning experience. You can find those activities on their website.

It takes a lot of time and money to produce a podcast experience like the two are so as 2021 begins, the future of the podcast is up in the air but Frost is keeping her fingers crossed. She hopes to find a nonprofit or corporate partner “with similar goals” to sponsor and fund future episodes. If you’re interested in listening, the Super Secret Hive is available on all podcast platforms including their website.

Frost also hopes to continue creating more through her Kid Save the World company. You can learn more about the venture and her various projects on its website.