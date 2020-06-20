Local doctors call for more aggressive isolation from COVID-19 patients in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Doctors in Austin are banding together, sharing concerns about how Austin-Travis County can protect the community from COVID-19.

They say the city isn’t being aggressive enough to try and stop the spread of the virus.

“Because the number of cases are increasing, we need to continue to up the game and be even more proactive,” said Dr. Theresa Pham, who’s been practicing internal medicine in Austin since 1999.

“I think if we are more proactive in isolating infected patients and then contact tracing their household who may get the infection, then we will do a better job of reducing the cases in our city,” Dr. Pham said.

She has kept a keen eye on the city’s handling of the pandemic and has been actively involved in identifying areas for improvement.

In March, she led a coalition of more than 100 local doctors in signing an open letter to City of Austin and Travis County health authorities, sharing their growing concerns on the spread of the coronavirus in Central Texas.

Pham said it’s not enough for local health authorities to require people to wear masks when going inside businesses. The countries that have succeeded in “bending down the curve” have been strict about isolating their sick patients, she reported.

Austin-Travis County has six of its own isolation facilities, but health officials report less than 50 rooms are occupied.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and do not have a place to safely isolate while you await test results OR if you have tested positive and do not have a place to safely isolate, you may utilize an Isolation Facility (ISOFAC) established by the City of Austin.” – City of Austin

The facility in North Central Austin has 204 beds and the capacity to have up to 259 in the event of a surge in cases. As of Tuesday, 321 people had been admitted and 285 people had been discharged.

“When I talk to people, most don’t know this facility exists,” Dr. Pham said. “I liken it to a ‘tour of duty.’ We do our two weeks of isolation and then try to cut the transmission. And then I think that will, in the long run, we will be able to win this war against the virus.”

Austin Public Health officials say they tell every patient who enrolls for testing about the facilities. Officials also note that they mention the opportunity in every press conference, press release and on social media.

APH said they will continue to refine their testing model and outreach to the city, particularly to the communities that are hit the hardest.

At-home testing is underway for those that can’t get to public sites. APH will also begin pop-up testing in communities with high positivity rates and low testing rates.

“We are not China, we can’t mandate people [isolate themselves],” Dr. Pham said. “But I think many people would be willing to quarantine for two weeks with observations by medical staff, having security and food provided. Just so the rest of us, over time, can get to the point where we can be normalized again.”