Local COVID-19 hotline will answer questions for Austin’s restaurants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health has launched a hotline to help restaurants in Austin-Travis County with COVID-19 related questions.

The hotline, called Helping Austin Restaurants Today, can be reached at 512-978-HART (4278).

“We know that our Austin restaurant community is working hard and doing a good job in keeping their employees, customers and food safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we also know that it’s challenging for them to keep abreast of frequently changing federal, state and local COVID-19 regulations, guidelines and scientific findings,” said Don Hastings, assistant director of APH’s environmental health services division.

“We’re hoping this direct line connecting restaurants to our environmental health professionals will help,” Hastings said.

The hotline will be staffed from 7:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Monday-Friday, and callers who phone in outside those hours can leave a message for a callback.