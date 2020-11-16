Llano ISD will go back to 100% remote classes starting Tuesday

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, Llano Independent School District is scaling back to 100% remote classes, the district announced Monday.

In a letter to the community, the district said that as it has monitored COVID-19 in the area closely, it has “determined that it is in the best interest of our staff and students to shift all instruction on all campuses to a remote learning environment.”

The district says asynchronous learning will begin Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week.

While the district did not elaborate on specific reasons for closures, as of Nov. 13, there are 75 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Altogether, according to the county, there have been 350 cases.

Llano ISD families and students will receive further necessary information from the school. For more information or to contact the district, visit Llano ISD.

Districts return to remote

Llano ISD is the latest district in Central Texas electing to go back to remote learning as cases rise.

Last week, Austin ISD announced Austin High School would move to 100% remote, citing “a gradual but steady rise of positive COVID-19 cases” on campuses.

Meanwhile, Del Valle ISD closed two of its schools earlier in the week, after four cases were confirmed positive at one of its schools. At the same time, Blanco ISD also chose to migrate back, saying the district was taking a “super conservative” approach, as there had only been one confirmed case at its high school.