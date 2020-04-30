LIVE: UT System Chancellor discusses coronavirus’ effect on higher education with Texas Tribune

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — As universities throughout Texas are beginning to unveil plans for reopening and changing operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Tribune sits down with University of Texas System Chancellor J.B. Milliken to discuss how the virus has affected higher education in the state.
Milliken will speak to Texas Tribune Multimedia Reporter Alana Rocha and answer questions about how the UT System is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll also discuss the system’s rapid pivot to online instruction, how its medical schools and facilities are bracing to serve COVID-19 patients, the effect of the outbreak on future school years, and more.
