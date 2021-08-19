LIVE: UT Dell Medical School hosts town hall on delta variant, Central Texas projections

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School and Travis County Medical Society are providing an update on the delta variant and it’s spread in Austin-Travis County Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The virtual town hall will include Lauren Ancel Meyers, Ph.D., an epidemiologist and director of the UT Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium and Parker Hudson, M.D., an assistant professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at Dell Medical.

A release from UT Austin said the two health experts would provide an update on COVID-19 in Central Texas. They will be talking about the latest modeling, trends and research related to the delta variant.

A live stream of the event will be posted in this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page.

This is a developing story and will be updated.