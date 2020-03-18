Live Now
LIVE: Gov. Abbott meets with Tarrant County officials after 2nd COVID-19 death reported there

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Wednesday in Tarrant County, where the second death related to COVID-19 was reported this week.

The governor will be joined by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

The news conference is set to begin at 12 p.m. from the Arlington Emergency Management center.

