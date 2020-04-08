LIVE: A&M Chancellor explains how coronavirus is affecting higher education in Texas Tribune stream

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With many universities in Texas turning to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp joins the Texas Tribune to discuss other ways the outbreak is affecting higher education in the state.

Texas Tribune Higher Education Reporter Shannon Najmabadi will talk to Sharp about the quick pivot to online teaching, how colleges and universities and addressing student needs and what long-range effect the outbreak could have on education.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss