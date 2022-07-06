AUSTIN (KXAN) — As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations trend upwards again in Austin-Travis County, the health department is recommending anyone with symptoms get tested for the virus. It also comes on the heels of a holiday where many traveled or gathered with friends and family.

If you need a COVID-19 test, here are some options:

Nomi Health

Nomi Health is operating COVID-19 testing sites at the Burger Athletic Complex and at Nelson Field.

The Burger Athletic Complex has walk-up testing from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nelson Field walk-ups are accepted from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You can pre-register for both locations on the Nomi Health website.

Austin Public Health

APH has one COVID-19 testing site at Metz Elementary School. You can schedule an appointment on APH’s website, by calling 311 or (512)974-2000. You can also pick up free at-home tests at Metz Elementary. No appointment is required.

All tests are free and you do not need proof of medical insurance or residency.

Curative

The testing company has several locations across Austin including at Lakehills Plaza, Huston-Tillotson University and the Round Rock ISD Performing Arts Center. You can find all of the Central Texas locations on Curative’s website.

When KXAN checked Wednesday morning, there were same-day appointments available at most of the locations listed.

Point of Care Health Services

Point of Care Health Services remained open during the holiday weekend because there were enough requests for COVID-19 tests, the CEO said.

Wendy Garner said people are resting negative on home tests but positive when they show up to get PCR tests. She has seen an uptick in people requesting those more accurate tests.

You can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test on Point of Care Health Services’ website.

Tarrytown Pharmacy

Tarrytown offers several COVID-19 tests at its locations. You will need to book an appointment online.

These tests do come with a price, though, and it’s non-refundable. It’s your responsibility to submit paperwork to your insurance company for billing, Tarrytown said on its website.

National pharmacies

Walgreens pharmacy locations offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing. You can start scheduling your test at one of its pharmacies online.

CVS and its Minute Clinic locations also offer testing at no cost to you. You can find a location and book an appointment on its website.

The type of test you will be taking, whether that be a PCR test, a rapid diagnostic test or a rapid antigen test, will be listed as you book your appointment.

Once you get to your testing location, you will stay in your car with the windows rolled up. You’ll show your confirmation email, a valid ID and an insurance card, if you have one. A pharmacy team member will then direct you to perform a nasal swab on yourself. Children will need a parent or legal guardian present while they self-administer the test, according to the Walgreens website.

Results times will vary, depending on which test you take and where your sample is tested at.