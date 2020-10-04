List: What we know about top-level White House staff’s coronavirus test results

(Nexstar) — On Thursday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The news came after Trump aide Hope Hicks had a positive test result earlier that day. In the days since, several members of Trump’s political orbit have been screened for the virus.

Team Trump traveled extensively in the days before his positive test, including the first Presidential Debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. As a result, determining who may have been exposed by the Trump entourage, many of whom reportedly refused to wear masks at the debate, has now become a major undertaking.

We’ve compiled the list below of test results from Trump’s inner circle that have been publicly reported. It should be noted that tests are not 100% accurate and many of the people listed below have been in close contact on the campaign trail in recent days. It’s possible that results for some of the individuals below may change after subsequent tests.

Here’s a list of U.S. officials, Trump family members and event guests who have publically reported results as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 3. This will be updated as information comes in:

President Donald Trump – Positive First Lady Melania Trump – Positive Jared Kushner (son-in-law) and Ivanka Trump (daughter) – Negative Barron Trump (son) – Negative

Former VP Joe Biden – Negative

Campaign manager Bill Stepien – Positive

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen – Negative

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris – Negative

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – Negative

Trump’s Aide Hope Hicks – Positive

Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway – Positive

U.S. Secretary of Treasure Steve Mnuchin – Negative

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – Negative

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross – Negative

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel – Positive

Nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett – Negative

Senator Mike Lee (Utah) – Positive

Senator Thom Tillis (North Carolina) – Positive

Senator Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) – Positive

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – Positive

In addition to the president, senators Tillis and Lee, as well as former Governor Chris Christie and advisor Kellyanne Conway were in attendance at the September 26th introduction ceremony in the White House Rose Garden for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, was tested Friday and his initial test results were negative. He was with Trump, without a mask, during the 90-minute presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland. Debate moderator Chris Wallace will also undergo testing.