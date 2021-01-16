LIST: What providers are receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Central Texas next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will get 333,650 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in week six of the Department of State Health Services’ distribution effort.

DSHS has instructed the CDC to ship those doses to 260 providers across Texas, that includes 12,000 doses that will be sent to Austin Public Health. KXAN has reached out to city officials to ask if the previous 12,000 doses they received have already been distributed.

As part of the new allocations from the state, providers in Bastrop, Gillespie, Hays, Milam and Williamson County will be receiving doses.

That also includes 79 locations designated as “hubs”, which will focus on large community vaccination efforts and 181 additional providers as Texas vaccinates health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Hub Providers in Central Texas receiving vaccines:

A+ Life Style Medical Group 815 Hwy 71 W Bastrop: 1,000

Hill Country Memorial Hospital 1020 S State Highway 16 Fredericksburg: 1,200

Lhd Hays County Health Department (Re) 401 Broadway St Ste A San Marcos: 1,950

Austin Public Health 15 Waller Street Austin: 12,000

UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) 1601 Trinity Avenue Austin: 1,950

Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park 3620 E. WHITESTONE BLVD. Cedar Park: 6,000

Additional providers receiving vaccines:

Bastrop Family Practice 275 Jackson St Bastrop: 100

Lscc Bastrop Hlth Cl Wmn Wlns 605 Old Austin Hwy Bastrop: 100

Walmart Pharmacy 1042 488 Highway 71 W Bastrop: 300

Kyle Communicare Health Center 2810 Dacy Ln Kyle: 975

Healthpoint Rockdale 1701 Pecos Ave Ste B Rockdale: 100

Carousel Pediatrics Wm Cannon 6425 S Interstate 35 Ste 100 Austin: 100

Communitycare Rundberg 825 E Rundberg Ln Ste B1 Austin: 100

Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano 7000 Woodhue Dr Austin: 100

Lone Star Circle Of Care Ben White 1221 W Ben White Blvd # B100 Austin: 100

Lscc Fam Care Ctr Nw Fp 11111 Research Blvd Ste 320 Austin: 100

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Travis Cty 8101 FM 969 Austin: 200

Family Health And Wellness At Lake Aire 2423 Williams Dr Georgetown: 100

Lake Aire Med Ctr Sr Health Wellnes 2423 Williams Dr Ste 113 Georgetown: 100

Carousel Pediatrics Round Rock 1201 S Interstate 35 Ste 303 Round Rock: 100

Lscc Tamu Hlth Science Ctr Family Hlth 3950 N A W Grimes Blvd # 301 Round Rock: 100

See DSHS’ full list of locations across Texas receiving vaccines. See the DSHS website for information on how to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.