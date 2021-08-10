LIST: Vaccine events happening this week in Austin area, find one near you

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Central Texas, health leaders are begging people who are unvaccinated to get their shot.
Through Austin Public Health, vaccines are free even if you do not have insurance. You do not need a driver’s license or Social Security number. You will not be asked about your immigration status.
Here are all the ways you can get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Travis County this week.
Register online
Because vaccines are widely available, you do not need an appointment to receive one, but it does make the process go more quickly.
You can register for a vaccine through APH by visiting its COVID-19 testing and vaccine registration website.
You will need to create an account and have an email address for each person seeking a vaccine.
Register by phone
If you do not have the ability to register online or need help with transportation to get to your vaccine appointment, you can call 3-1-1 or (512) 974-2000. APH will call you back to schedule an appointment and help you work through any issues you have with getting to your vaccine appointment.
Regular walk-up and drive-thru clinics
- Tuesday and Friday, 3-8 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Tuesday and Friday, 3-8 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Ana Lark Center (Pfizer vaccine)
- Tuesday and Friday, 1-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
No appointment necessary vaccine events this week
Click on the location to get directions.
Tuesday:
- 3 p.m. Southeast Library (Moderna)
- 3 p.m. Little Walnut Creek Library (Moderna)
- 4 p.m. Huston Tillotson University (Pfizer, J&J)
- 4 p.m. Meadowbrook Apartments (Moderna, Pfizer, J&J)
- 5:30 p.m. JD Cameron Road (J&J, Pfizer)
- 5:30 p.m. JD Cedar Creek (J&J, Pfizer)
- 5:30 p.m. JD’s 812 (J&J, Pfizer)
- 5:30 p.m. JD’s Decker Lane (J&J, Pfizer)
Wednesday:
- 7 a.m. Rosewood Zaragosa (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. North Central Health Center (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. Southeast Health and Wellness Center (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. Caldwell County EMC Office (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. ESD 8 Pedernales Fire Station (J&J)
- 10 a.m. Smithville High School (TBD)
- 4:30 p.m. Lake Travis Crisis Ministries (Pfizer, J&J)
- 5 p.m. Langford Elementary School (Pfizer, J&J)
- 5:30 p.m. El Rancho Market (Pfizer, J&J)
- 5:30 p.m. El Rancho Supermercado (Pfizer, J&J)
- 5:30 p.m. La Finca Supermercado (Pfizer, J&J)
- 5:30 p.m. La Michoacana Meat Market (Pfizer, J&J)
Thursday
- 7 a.m. Rosewood Zaragosa (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. North Central Health Center (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. Southeast Health and Wellness Center (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. Caldwell County EMC Office (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. ESD 8 Pedernales Fire Station (J&J)
- 11 a.m. Cedars Intn’l Next Generation High School (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
- 10:30 a.m. San Juan Diego School (Pfizer, J&J)
- 3 p.m. Elgin High School (Moderna, Pfizer, J&J)
- 3 p.m. LBJ Early College High School (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
- 4 p.m. Furniture Mall of Texas (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
- 5:30 p.m. JD Cameron Road (J&J, Pfizer)
- 5:30 p.m. JD Cedar Creek (J&J, Pfizer)
- 5:30 p.m. JD’s 812 (J&J, Pfizer)
- 5:30 p.m. JD’s Decker Lane (J&J, Pfizer)
Friday
- 7 a.m. Rosewood Zaragosa (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. North Central Health Center (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. Southeast Health and Wellness Center (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 8 a.m. Caldwell County EMC Office (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 10 a.m. Austin Community College (Highland Campus) (Pfizer, J&J)
- 3 p.m. Little Walnut Creek Library (Moderna)
- 3 p.m. Southeast Library (Moderna)
- 4 p.m. Eloy & Ross Market (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
Saturday
- 8 a.m. Caldwell County EMC Office (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 9 a.m. EXPO Vaccine Site (Pfizer, J&J)
- 9 a.m. Dailey Middle School (Pfizer, J&J)
- 9 a.m. Del Valle HS/Opportunity Center (Pfizer, J&J)
- 9 a.m. La Moreliana Meat Market (Pfizer, J&J)
- 10 a.m. Little Walnut Creek Library (Moderna)
- 10 a.m. Martin Middle School (Pfizer, J&J)
- 10 a.m. Simpson United Methodist Church (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
- 10 a.m. Southeast Library (Moderna)
- 10 a.m. Turner Roberts Rec Center (Pfizer)
- 11 a.m. Video Super (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J)
Sunday
- 8 a.m. Caldwell County EMC Office (Moderna, Pfizer)
- 9 a.m. EXPO Vaccine Site (Pfizer, J&J)
- 10 a.m. Hong Kong Market (Pfizer, J&J)
For a running list of vaccine events in Travis County, go to the Travis County website here.
Here is a map of all Austin-Travis County COVID-19 vaccine site locations. For more information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine through Austin Public Health, visit its website here.