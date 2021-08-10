LIST: Vaccine events happening this week in Austin area, find one near you

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Central Texas, health leaders are begging people who are unvaccinated to get their shot.

Through Austin Public Health, vaccines are free even if you do not have insurance. You do not need a driver’s license or Social Security number. You will not be asked about your immigration status.

Here are all the ways you can get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Travis County this week.

Register online

Because vaccines are widely available, you do not need an appointment to receive one, but it does make the process go more quickly.

You can register for a vaccine through APH by visiting its COVID-19 testing and vaccine registration website.

You will need to create an account and have an email address for each person seeking a vaccine.

Register by phone

If you do not have the ability to register online or need help with transportation to get to your vaccine appointment, you can call 3-1-1 or (512) 974-2000. APH will call you back to schedule an appointment and help you work through any issues you have with getting to your vaccine appointment.

Regular walk-up and drive-thru clinics

Southeast Library

Tuesday and Friday, 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Little Walnut Creek Library

Tuesday and Friday, 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ana Lark Center (Pfizer vaccine)

Tuesday and Friday, 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

No appointment necessary vaccine events this week

Click on the location to get directions.

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

For a running list of vaccine events in Travis County, go to the Travis County website here.

Here is a map of all Austin-Travis County COVID-19 vaccine site locations. For more information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine through Austin Public Health, visit its website here.