Some popular Austin restaurants, bars now closed for good due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas eateries were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic — especially after the ordered shutdown of all nonessential businesses which has led to more than 22 million people in the state unemployed.

In March, all restaurants in the Austin were ordered to shut down their dining rooms. Many were able to remain open through take out or delivery services, but many were forced to close, some permanently.

Below is the list of Austin locations that have been forced to close because of the coronavirus. We will update the list as we learn of more closures.:

Enchiladas Y Mas

The 26-year-old Mexican restaurant Enchiladas Y Mas announced on Facebook that it would close permanently. The family had planned to close the restaurant in June when the lease ran out, but instead simply won’t reopen after the forced coronavirus closure.

On April 16, Magnolia Cafe West’s owner posted on Facebook, saying, ““in the face of such a huge hit with the reality of Covid-19 and the incredible uncertainty of the future, we’ve had to confront the fact that this location will not survive.”

The cafe on Lake Austin Boulevard had been in business for 41 years.

The almost-21-year-old brewery announced March 27 it would close. Its founder told Craft Beer Austin, “After grueling hours of thought and consideration, given the unpredictable and unknowable continuing circumstances of Covid, we made the difficult choice to turn off the taps at North by Northwest.”

It announced on Instagram it would be selling its equipment from April 21 to 25.

Threadgill’s announced April 21 that it would shut down its North Lamar Boulevard location permanently. The space began as a filling station in 1933 and became a restaurant in 1981.

Threadgill’s also closed its Riverside location in December 2018.