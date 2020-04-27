LIST: Free resources for students and teachers working from home

Dealhack has compiled a list of resources, educational institutions and other businesses offering free services and programs for students and teachers stuck at home during COVID-19.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dealhack has compiled a list of resources, educational institutions and other businesses offering free services and programs for students and teachers stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is something for both students and teachers of all grades, whether you’re a teacher working to connect with students, or trying to plan out the next lesson, there is something for everyone.

Here are some links we found to help you out:

Adobe Creative Cloud is free for all current subscribers until May 31, 2020. The temporary license is valid for use at home only.

DeeperDive Learning offers two free online courses: How to Read with Your Child and Building Reading Fluency at Home. Only 1000 free codes are available.

edHelper.com offers free printable learning workbooks on Mathematics, Spelling, Critical Thinking, Puzzles, and more. Available for preschool, grade school, and middle school students.

InferCabulary offers two months of free access to its online visual vocabulary program. This tool helps K-12 students infer the definitions of subtle words by analyzing and interpreting a series of images and captions.

Knowre Math is a supplementary program for teachers of grade 1-2 students who want to improve their skills in teaching online classes. All schools have free access to this app for the rest of the academic year.

LabXchange is a free online resource platform from Harvard University that allows teachers, researchers, and students to share and use different educational materials.

MackinVIA is offering free access to its digital content library until September 30, 2020. Podcasts on history and culture are included, as well as eBook collections for elementary, middle school, and high school students.

Minecraft: Education Edition is free for students and teachers who have a Microsoft Office 365 Education account. A free, downloadable remote learning toolkit containing 50 STEM worksheets is also available. The free license is valid until June 30, 2020.

The New York Times and Verizon have partnered up to provide free unlimited digital access to all high school teachers and students from April 6 to July 6, 2020. Teachers or school administrators who want to sign up must provide a list of their students’ email addresses.

Omni Calculator offers over 1,000 free calculators for different equations and conversion. Each calculator comes with detailed, creative explanations of the concepts involved so students can also learn and have fun.

