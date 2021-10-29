LIST: Austin-area COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled now through Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now through Monday there’s plenty of chances to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with Austin Public Health and Travis County.
The pair teamed up with community organizations to provide free vaccine clinics at various times and locations throughout the weekend, no appointment or insurance needed.
You’ll find all three COVID-19 vaccines are available (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson), including third doses and booster shots for those who qualify. APH and Travis County remind you to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card to be updated if you’re getting a second or third dose.
For more information on vaccine clinics, you can visit this website or call 311.
Friday, October 29
Southeast Library (APH)
Time: 3-8 p.m.
Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
Time: 3-8 p.m.
Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Reilly Elementary School (Travis County)
Time: 4-8 p.m.
Address: 405 Denson, Austin, TX 78752, Austin, TX
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)
Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Tienda Mexicana Market (Travis County)
Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Address: 825 East Rutland Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, October 30
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
Time Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.
Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Sunday, October 31
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Monday, November 1
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.
Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)