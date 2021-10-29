LIST: Austin-area COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled now through Monday

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now through Monday there’s plenty of chances to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with Austin Public Health and Travis County.

The pair teamed up with community organizations to provide free vaccine clinics at various times and locations throughout the weekend, no appointment or insurance needed.

You’ll find all three COVID-19 vaccines are available (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson), including third doses and booster shots for those who qualify. APH and Travis County remind you to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card to be updated if you’re getting a second or third dose.

For more information on vaccine clinics, you can visit this website or call 311.

Friday, October 29

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Reilly Elementary School (Travis County)

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Address: 405 Denson, Austin, TX 78752, Austin, TX

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Tienda Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 825 East Rutland Drive, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, October 30

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library ­(APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Sunday, October 31

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Monday, November 1

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)