Life could return to normal by next winter, creator of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine says

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNBC) — Life as we once knew it could return by winter 2021, says Professor Ugur Sahin, co-creator of the promising potential coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech.

“This winter will be hard,” Sahin told BBC on Sunday. “So, we will not have a big impact on the infection numbers with our vaccine in this winter.”

But early analysis of the potential vaccine, tested on 43,500 people, indicated a 90% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infections, Pfizer and BioNTech say.

“If everything continues to go well, we will start to deliver the vaccine end of this year, beginning [of] next year,” Sahin said. “Our goal is to deliver more than 300 million of vaccine doses until April next year which could allow us to already start to make an impact.”

If immunizations are completed by next fall, Sahin says he believes “we could have a normal winter next year.”

He told the BBC he’s confident vaccinations will be completed by fall 2021 as other vaccine companies join in to increase supply.

As of Monday, there have been over 11 million cases of COVID-19 in the United States — including 246,224 deaths. The U.S. leads among all countries in both case numbers and fatalities.