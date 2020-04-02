Lee County confirms first case of COVID-19 in area

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This story has the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Lee County:

April 1

Lee County is reporting its first confirmed case of coronavirus in the area Wednesday.

Judge Paul Fischer is asking all citizens to comply with Governor Abbott’s social distancing order and limit essential activities outside the home to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Lee County will continue to update the public as information becomes available.

