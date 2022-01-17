Lago Vista middle, high schools cancel classes Tuesday and Wednesday amid staff shortages

LAGO VISTA (KXAN) — Lago Vista Middle School and Lago Vista High School will remain closed to students Tuesday and Wednesday due to increased staff absences, the district announced Monday. Lago Vista ISD was already closed to students Monday in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“Despite our best efforts to keep our campuses appropriately staffed to ensure adequate supervision and safe operations, the number of staff absences is greater than the number of available substitutes and staff members needed for coverage,” officials said in the release.

Staff will continue to report to campus on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, students in grades 6-12 are set to resume classes on Thursday.

Officials said secondary campuses are able to close during the two-day period due to longer school days and the ability to meet the required instructional minutes for the year, as established by the Texas Education Agency.

“During these two days, the District will reorganize our staffing to provide qualified employees in each PK-5 classroom, which will allow us to continue providing teaching and learning for our youngest learners while also preventing our elementary parents from having to scramble to secure childcare,” the notice read in part.

Students in grades 6-12 will not need to attend any form of remote instruction during the two-day closure, officials confirmed. Extracurriculars will “continue as scheduled,” officials added.

Alongside staffing shortages, the district noted bus driver shortages as well. During the two-day closure, staff members “with appropriate licensure and experience will also assist with providing elementary and intermediate bus routes, as needed.” All transportation services for grades 6-12 are scheduled to resume normal operations on Thursday.

Students in grades 6-12 in need of meal services will be able to pick up meals at Lago Vista High School from 7:30-9:30 a.m. during the two days. Meal services requests can be submitted by emailing jennifer_porter@lagovista.txed.net.