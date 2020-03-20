Kyle resident has coronavirus, Hays County total climbs to 6

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A person living in Kyle has been diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Hays County to six.

The Hays County Local Health Department announced the most recent case Friday morning. It is unclear how the latest patient contracted the disease, officials said.

There are now two cases in Kyle, as well as one each in Buda, Dripping Springs and San Marcos. An Austin resident with a Hays County address is the sixth case.

The fifth case, announced by local officials on Wednesday, was the first in Hays County believed to be community spread.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said that most people who contract the disease will have low to moderate fever, a cough and congestion.

People with those symptoms should self-quarantine until they are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 72 hours, Schneider added.