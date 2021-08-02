Keep Austin Well town hall answers your COVID-19 questions Wednesday on KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN will host a live event Wednesday evening — Keep Austin Well, an interactive COVID-19 town hall meant to answer your questions as the delta variant complicates life and preparations for back to school in Central Texas.

Submit your pandemic-related questions, which will be addressed by Austin Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes along with doctors representing Austin’s major hospital systems. Later in the program, KXAN News anchors Robert Hadlock and Britt Moreno will interview Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

Watch on KXAN or kxan.com from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Send your questions using the form below, email reportit@kxan.com or use #KeepAustinWell. If you submit a video of you asking your question, you may appear in the town hall broadcast.

