‘It’s out there’: Burnet County in COVID-19 community spread phase

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet County Commissioners Court held a streamed special meeting Monday morning because they said the county had an increased number of cases — from one to three — since Friday, March 27.

Judge James Oakley said there will be increased numbers of testing as a result. They expect more positive cases. The county has to wait for tests to become available for that to happen, though. Oakley mentioned the county is low on the list.

Origins and outcomes

The first two cases are presumed to be because of out-of-state travel, Judge Oakley said.

“The third case that was reported yesterday, was not the result of out-of-state travel … It happened organically. It occurred here,” Oakley said. “This is in our community. You need to assume that everybody you see has it — either in them or on them. As harsh as that may sound, it’s just the reality of the world we live in now.”

Oakley mentioned the county will assemble a cleanup later this afternoon. They will address some of the large retail centers in Marble Falls — Wal-Mart, H-E-B, Lowe’s, Home Depot, which “are not limiting people in those establishments.”

“We’re gonna come up with a formula that is respectable … while still allowing access to those essential goods,” Oakley said.

Sporting good stores, including gun stores will remain open, as well as pawnshops, which are seen as financial institutions, Judge Oakley said.

The court also took action on the federal “Families First Act” during the meeting, and approved its adoption into the county’s policy. The act will go into effect on Wednesday, April 1, and ends December 1, 2020. It provides, among other things, “the enhanced paid leave for COVID-19-related issues that are outlined online.”

A doctor’s notes

Local Health Authority, Dr. Juliette Madrigal spoke after Judge Oakley.

“The reason I wanted to talk to you all today is to let you know we have moved on to the next phase, which is community spread,” Madrigal said. “It’s a lot worse than our numbers show.”

The doctor broke down some of her data on how much COVID-19 is expected to have spread in the community.

When the Judge asked where are these people, they are all here … Even though we have only three positives in our county, one of the families that’s positive has nine other contacts, either family members or people they worked with that also have the symptoms. We don’t have the ability to test all of those people, but we know those people are positive. One of the other families … they have a family of seven people. All of those people have been out and have been working. The particular person who is positive has been out and working. When I asked them, saying the Blanco family, has worked here in our county. The Llano cases, one of those cases is a healthcare worker. These people are everywhere. We asked these people in the last week, where have you gone? A lot of them say they have gone to H-E-B and Wal-Mart. Madrigal said at the special meeting.

Dr. Madrigal stressed that “it’s out there,” and that she doesn’t want people to go shopping to places that are open, and at the very least to minimize their time there. “The pawnshop isn’t open for you to be browsing around,” she said.

She sees grocery stores as the most dangerous place to be right now. “If you’re at Wal-Mart and really need a t-shirt, go get it. Come out if you absolutely have to, but shopping and mingling and being around people is extremely dangerous right now.”