It’s been a year since COVID-19 vaccines began to be administered

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A year ago this week trucks filled with the first authorized COVID-19 vaccines carefully traveled all over the country with hopes the shots would end the pandemic.

One year later, the virus continues to spread, and 30% of adults have yet to get a single dose of the vaccine, according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project, a national group made up, in part, of health care leaders and scientists.

“There have been more than 200 million Americans vaccinated against the virus, and nearly 47 million have received the booster so far,” said Sue Peschin with the project. “As of today, more than 1 million individuals have been vaccinated in Travis County — so way to go Travis County.”

In regard to traveling for the holidays, going on cruises and gathering with family even with the current surge of the delta and omicron variants, Peschin said, “in general, the answer is yes.” But she urged everyone to follow rules about masking.