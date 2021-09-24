Is it safe to get a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine together? Medical expert weighs in

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some medical experts are concerned the 2021-2022 flu season will further overwhelm hospitals dealing with COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Janis Orlowski, the Chief Health Care Officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges, is part of a Centers for Disease Control effort to get people vaccinated against COVID -19 and the flu.

“Hopefully you’ve already gotten your COVID-19 shot but if you haven’t it’s fine to get those together,” said Orlowski.

Dr. Orlowski said it’s safe to get both vaccines at the same time, even with the news of a third shot of the COVID-19 needed.

“Yes, absolutely. What happens is both of them stimulate your immune system but in different ways,” said Orlowski.

She said some might experience a sore arm after the vaccines but says the flu shot will not make you sick with the flu.

“Absolutely not. There is no live virus in the vaccine that we get. There’s nothing live. It can’t replicate. It can’t make you sick. So, when people get a sore arm or a slight fever, what that really is is your body making antibodies which is what we want it to do,” said Orlowski.