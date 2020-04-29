IRS introducing new enhancements for ‘Get My Payment Tool’ during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — The “Get My Payment Tool” is getting some large enhancements from the Internal Revenue Service aimed at bringing a more simplified and smooth experience for Americans who are eligible for Economic Impact Payments.

The “Get My Payment Tool” allows taxpayers to track the status of their payment. They are able to see the delivery date via direct deposit or mail and the last four digits of the bank account being used.

The IRS enhancements began last week and adjusted multiple items related to the online tool. The changes aim to help users add new or expanded information and have an easier time adding direct deposit information.

“We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers. We urge people who haven’t received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information. IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and we will continue to make improvements to help Americans.”

To speed receipt of their payment, users will need to provide their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018, the refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return, bank account type, as well as account and routing numbers.

More information on the “Get My Payment” tool can be found on the IRS’ coronavirus page here