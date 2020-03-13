INDYCAR cancels events through April, including upcoming race at COTA

Breaking News
IndyCar testing at COTA

IndyCar teams were out at Circuit of the Americas doing testing ahead of the race season. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — IndyCar announced Friday that it’s canceling all NTT IndyCarSeries events due to growing concerns about the novel coronavirus, which includes an upcoming race at the Circuit of the Americas.

In a statement, the organization said all events through April are canceled. AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at COTA was scheduled for April 24 to 26.

Read INDYCAR’s full statement below:

“After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all NTT INDYCAR Series events through April. This begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which was to begin today and run through Sunday, March 15 and continues through the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas which was to take place April 24-26.  Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this INDYCAR season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach, and Austin, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority.  We will continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials as we determine the appropriate plans for resuming our schedule.”

