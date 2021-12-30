How to report your positive COVID-19 home test to Austin Public Health

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is working on a way to more accurately trace COVID-19 as more people rely on at-home COVID-19 tests to determine whether they have the virus or not.

With the omicron COVID variant already sweeping through the U.S., the demand for COVID testing has increased. The demand is so great, retailers like Walgreens have imposed purchasing limits on their at-home COVID tests and many have been wiped clean.

A spokesperson for Austin Public Health told KXAN they’re still working on a way to get all of those tests reported and said positive cases “are underreported in our community.”

That said, APH is asking people who have a positive at-home test to call the city’s health equity line to report the positive cases for now. That number is (512) 972-5560. APH said they would notify the public if there’s a change to that procedure.

“What’s most important is that people isolate at home if they test positive with an at-home kit or if they’re experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” an APH spokesperson said.

At home COVID-19 test (KXAN photo/Tahera Rahman)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns antigen tests might not detect the highly-transmissible omicron variant. The agency continues to authorize the use of the tests but said antigen tests are generally less sensitive and less likely to pick up very early infections compared to molecular tests.

Officials said if a person tests negative with an antigen test but is suspected of having COVID-19 — such as experiencing symptoms or having a high likelihood of infection due to exposure — follow-up molecular testing is important for determining a COVID-19 infection.

APH said the gold standard for COVID-19 detection continues to be the PCR test. If a person has COVID-19-like symptoms, they should isolate from others and wear a mask until they are tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends if a person tests negative on day five after symptom onset, they should still continue to wear a mask for five days when around other individuals.