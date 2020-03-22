How to help kids cope during a public health crisis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a lot of stress and uncertainty right now. The risks presented by the coronavirus have altered all of our lives. Children may not understand what’s going on and it can be difficult for parents to navigate those conversations. KXAN anchor Sydney Benter asked Dr. Roshni Koli, Director of Mental Health at Dell Children’s Medical Center, for some tips.

SB: “How should you talk to your kids right now?”

Dr. Koli: “Kids know something is going on. Kids are intuitive. They are often times a mirror of what they see with us. So the best thing we can do is to remain calm. Reassure them that they are alright, and make sure that we’ve got good communication.”

SB: “You encourage parents to stick to some type of routine?”

Dr. Koli: “Absolutely. You know, without school — that’s often the source of our routine: when we get up, when we get to school, when we do our homework–without school, it is even more important to keep those things in place. That’s very comforting for kids. So, having regular bedtimes, having around the same time we wake up, meals, just making sure that things feel as normal as possible in an environment that feels as unpredictable as possible . . . Encourage things like virtual calls and Facetime and things where they can remain connected.”

Dr. Koli: says you may notice children acting up more than usual right now. They may be struggling to cope with all the changes and uncertainty. She says spending quality time together can help ease their minds.