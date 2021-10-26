How many Travis County residents are due for a second COVID vaccine dose?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County health leaders announced Tuesday that, as of Oct. 25, 72.5% of county residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, the county has distributed more than 1.6 million vaccines to residents.

But how many of those still require a second dose?

Data presented by health leaders Tuesday found that 105,000 residents still need to complete their vaccine series and receive a second dose, translating to 6.35% of all vaccinated.

(Screenshot courtesy: Austin Public Health)

Health leaders also noted they are monitoring the equity gap between white and non-white populations when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. The largest discrepancies existed among Black and Hispanic/Latino residents, APH Interim Director Adrienne Sturrup said.

As boosters become more accessible, she said there needs to be a stronger emphasis on getting all communities fully vaccinated and focusing those efforts on populations that may have more vaccine or healthcare hesitancies.

