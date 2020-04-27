How is Austin coping with the coronavirus pandemic?

Watch KXAN photojournalist Alex Hoder’s story on how Austin is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How are you feeling? That can mean so many different things during the coronavirus pandemic. The past six weeks has been a massive change for the country and the people of Austin. Dealing with that change is difficult and different for every person.

According to an Austin medical manager, social distancing may be changing the way our body releases the oxytocin hormone credited with raising happiness and kindness towards others when we socially bond with each other.

As people continue to social distance and stay at home, it’s important to stay connected to loved ones and friends — even if you can’t be close to them.

KXAN photojournalist Alex Hoder went to popular spots around Austin to check in on how people were currently feeling about the coronavirus pandemic and how they were planning to get through it.

While several people admitted to feeling isolated and sad about social distancing, those some people also were displayed optimism and hope for the future.