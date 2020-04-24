LIVE: How has coronavirus affected healthcare? Texas Tribune hosts Q&A with former Medicaid and Medicare official

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — How has the coronavirus affected healthcare in the United States? The Texas Tribune will speak to the acting administrator for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under former President Barack Obama Friday at noon during a live Q&A.

Health Care Reporter Edgar Walters speaks to Andy Slavitt about how the U.S. health care system is coping with the novel coronavirus pandemic. We’ll discuss the effect the COVID-19 outbreak has had on Texans without Medicaid or Medicare, the efforts of President Donald Trump’s administration to combat the spread of the virus and the pandemic’s long-term consequences on the health care economy.