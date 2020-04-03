LIVE: How has coronavirus affected Harris County? Judge answers questions on Texas Tribune stream

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Tribune’s “Coronavirus in Texas” Q&A series continues Friday with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Hidalgo will speak to the Texas Tribune’s Demographics Reporter Alexa Ura about the county’s “Stay Home Stay Safe” order and answer questions about how COVID-19 has affected the community and economy.

