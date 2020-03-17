How Easy Tiger’s handling Austin restaurant seating restrictions during COVID-19 crisis

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden CEO Mike Stitt had to make a lot of gut-wrenching decisions Monday.

Many restaurants and bars in Austin — and, really, across the country — have over the past few days been grappling with whether to close up shop for the sake of public health or stay open for the sake of the bottom line.

Easy Tiger made the preemptive decision March 16 to close all of its beer gardens until further notice. Its beer garden at The Linc shopping center in North Austin will begin March 18 offering drive-up and delivery of a select menu.

MORE: Austin-Travis Co. bars, restaurants to become takeout, drive-thru or delivery only

But the company isn’t stopping there.

Easy Tiger is currently working with local nonprofit Keep Austin Fed — and other organizations — to donate the perishable food it won’t be using during the closure.

Additionally, Easy Tiger says that while its beer gardens are closed, it’s leaning into the other edible item it’s known for — its breads.

While its downtown and Linc locations are currently closed to guests, the bakeries at both are still running hot. Stitt says Easy Tiger’s doubled its production of bread.

The company says its bakery produces over 50,000 loaves per day ordinarily. Now the company is working even harder to keep up with grocery store demand and to also address shortages.

Easy Tiger will also begin delivering its breads to customer doors beginning Wednesday. The LINC location will begin operating both a delivery and drive-thru bread service.

Stitt says that the current period of resident isolation and business shutdowns is a better time than ever to give food — or breads — to neighbors, friends and family.

“I think that right now is a time for people to come together,” said Stritt. “I mean that’s part of our brand. It’s part of our culture. We are in Austin. I think there’s going to be ways that we can get through this together and it’s just really a time to give back. And we want people to know, in Austin, that we got your back and we’re going to keep you fed.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Barden, Executive Director of Keep Austin Fed, says that the organization — which serves as a middle man between donors and donation distribution — is still in need of more food.

KXAN’S FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

“Right now, we’re getting a big onslaught of businesses that are having to temporarily close, said Barden. “And they have all this food that they purchased and they’re looking for a place to donate it. And we have a lot of places that are open to receive it.”

Barden says that donations don’t last long, so the need will continue. She says that one of the locations Keep Austin Fed serves feeds 300 people a day all on its own.

For information about donating to Keep Austin Fed, click here.