How coronavirus is impacting people based on age and location

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When it comes to the coronavirus there are all kinds of variables that impact your risk for catching it — and to put it bluntly — how likely it is to kill you.

Of the eight countries with at least 1,000 cases, Italy has the highest death rate at 6.21%, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center and analyzed by KXAN.

Germany has the lowest at 0.18%. Just three people have died in the whole country.

Meanwhile, the U.S. finds itself somewhere in the middle, with a death rate of 2.95%.

Country Cases Deaths Death Rate China 80,967 3,162 3.90% Italy 10,149 631 6.21% Iran 9,000 354 3.93% South Korea 7,755 54 0.70% Spain 2,174 49 2.25% France 1,784 33 1.84% Germany 1,629 3 0.18% America 1,050 31 2.95%

So why the discrepancy?

For one: testing.

Germany and South Korea, the country with the second-lowest death rate, have done way more testing.

It means people with perhaps mild symptoms test positive early — limiting exposure and fast-tracking treatment.

Here in the U.S. you have to be in pretty bad shape before your first test.

If that changes, Texas State Professor Doctor Rodney Rohde said expect the death rate to change with it.

“I have no doubt that the number is going to be magnified by some factor, one two, three, four, because there’s cases that aren’t detected right now simply because people aren’t getting tested,” Rohde said. “The tests are not out there yet and being ramped up, so people may recover. I mean for most people it’s the common cold.”

Death rates can also vary wildly within a country.

In China, the death rate in the Hubei Province, which includes Wuhan, is 4.49%.

Elsewhere in China, the death rate drops to less than a percent.

Location Cases Deaths Death Rate Hubei Province 67,773 3,046 4.49% China (excluding Hubei) 13,194 116 0.88%

The U.S. has a similar situation on a smaller scale.

An outbreak at an elder care facility in Washington state sent the death rate soaring there to nearly 8.8%.

In the rest of the U.S. it’s less than 1%.

Location Cases Deaths Death Rate Washington state 273 24 8.79% America (excluding Washington) 777 7 0.90%

Another thing being seen: your risk goes way up the older you are.

A February study in China found if you’re 40, the death rate is just 0.4%.

But if you’re twice as old, the death rate isn’t just twice as high — it’s 370 times higher.

The study also found no children in China younger than 10 have died from the coronavirus.