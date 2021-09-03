How close are we to herd immunity? Health leaders to give COVID-19 update at 10:30 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority, said she was “cautiously optimistic” about COVID-19 cases declining in the area Tuesday in a joint Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners meeting.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, she and other Austin health leaders are set to give an update and answer questions from the media about the current state of COVID-19, now in its third surge thanks to the delta variant.

Reaching herd immunity is the key to tamping down the virus and future variants that could become more transmissible, or even worse, vaccine-resistant. Data shared by Walkes at the Tuesday meeting said that just 9% of Travis County residents are vulnerable to COVID-19.

County dashboard data shows 71 new hospital admissions were reported Thursday, bringing down the 7-day moving average to 68.

Walkes, along with Interim Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and APH Chief Administrative Office Cassandra DeLeon are scheduled to speak.

