How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?

Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott and QuickVue home tests made by Quidel are shown for sale Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at a CVS store in Lakewood, Wash., south of Seattle. After weeks of shortages, retailers like CVS say they now have ample supplies of rapid COVID-19 test kits, but experts are bracing to see whether it will be enough as Americans gather for Thanksgiving and new outbreaks spark across the Northern and Western states. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the omicron variant continues battering global COVID-19 infection rates, pharmacies nationwide are running out of at-home rapid test kits.

Earlier this week, Austin-Travis County began handing out free tests for residents, but demand was so high sites were forced to close once supplies ran out within a day.

At-home tests, or antigen tests, are quicker and easier to perform than molecular tests like the PCR, which take much longer and are processed in laboratories.

The common BinaxNOW at-home COVID-19 tests are produced by medical devices company Abbott — who said it’s also seeing sky-high demand.

“We’re sending them out as fast as we can make them,” John Koval, director of public affairs for Abbott, wrote to KXAN, in part. “This includes running our U.S. manufacturing facilities 24/7, hiring more workers and investing in automation.”

As the 2021 holiday season unfolds, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated people should test between five and seven days after possible exposures.

Reporter Jennifer Sanders talks to an expert on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m. about the accuracy of the tests and what to consider about results.