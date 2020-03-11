LIVE: Houston Rodeo canceled due to rising coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have decided to cancel the event due to growing concerns over the coronavirus, the Houston NBC affiliate KPRC reports.

Houston City Council confirmed the cancellation Wednesday. City leaders have scheduled a press conference for noon to provide more details.

The rodeo was scheduled to run through March 22, but officials did not say when the cancellation would go into effect.

Of the 25 cases of COVID-19 in Texas, 14 of them are in the Houston area.

