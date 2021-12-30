Hours extended at 2 Travis County COVID-19 test sites Thursday

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County is extending hours for two of its COVID-19 testing locations Thursday.

The test sites at the Dove Springs Recreation Center and the Expo Center will stay open until 4 p.m., instead of closing at 2 p.m. Results from these test sites usually come back in three to five days.

Dove Springs (5801 Ainez Dr.) is a walk-in site, whereas the Expo Center (7311 Decker Ln.) is a drive-thru sent. Learn more about the test sites online here.

UPDATE: The COVID-19 testing sites are now open until 4 p.m. https://t.co/h0c3bWF33E — Travis County TX (@TravisCountyTX) December 30, 2021

If you can’t make it out to those sites Thursday, there are a few more options in the Austin area you can try.

Nomi Health is hosting a drive-thru test site at the Long Center (701 W. Riverside Dr.) every day this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curative also has mobile test sites setup throughout the area; you can book appointments through its website.