Hotline launched to help COVID-19 patients decide whether or not to get treated at Austin infusion center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is making it easier for Central Texans to get connected with COVID-19 antibody treatments.

There’s a new hotline for the Austin Regional Infusion Center: (512) 861-3630. The line is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 and are at a higher risk of being admitted to the hospital and do not have a primary care doctor are encouraged to call. They will talk with a nurse about whether or not the antibody treatment is right for them.

“So it’s really about expanding access for individuals across the community,” said Seth Christensen with TDEM.

“The patients I know personally who’ve reached out and gotten the infusion themselves have said the treatment has made them feel substantially better, even as quickly as the next day,” he further elaborated.

A doctor’s referral is still needed for treatment. TDEM tells KXAN the regional infusion center has helped more than 450 people since opening last month.

