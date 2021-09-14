Wichita Falls FD help fellow firefighter’s wife see him through hospital window as he battles COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls firefighter is in the hospital fighting COVID-19 so his fellow firefighters did something special for his family.

Right now the firefighter can’t have visitors but that didn’t stop his station from coming up with a plan. They decided to bring a ladder down to the hospital to lift up their fellow firefighter’s wife to his hospital window so that the two could finally see each other.

Fire Chief Ken Prillaman says he knows the gesture from the station, meant the world to the family.

“She was overwhelmed with the amount of support and this is one of those things that we talk about, supporting each other, looking out for each other but when it comes down to it, it’s a bit surreal. These guys are incredible about supporting each other and their families, Prillaman said.

That firefighter is still in the hospital and his family is asking everyone to please keep him in their prayers.