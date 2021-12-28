Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations rise more than 11% in a day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas have spiked more than 11% in 24 hours, according to state data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Tuesday, hospitalizations in the state climbed to 4,431. That’s up more than 40% from a week ago.

Texas’ surge in hospitalized COVID-19 patients is similar to New York’s, which has seen a 12% rise in one day, NBC New York reported Tuesday. New York officials said 6,173 were hospitalized in the state with the virus.

As of Tuesday, Texas reported 1,131 adults in intensive care unit beds, the most since Nov. 1. There are also 140 children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, the most since Oct. 10.

In Austin-Travis County, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly doubled in one week, going from 104 to 203, according to data from Austin Public Health.

The area’s number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday passed the threshold required to move to Stage 4 in the city’s risk-based guidelines. Health leaders haven’t officially moved the county to Stage 4 yet.