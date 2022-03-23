AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to the lowest total since the early days of the pandemic.

As of March 21, 1,425 Texans were hospitalized with the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That’s the lowest total since April 20, 2020. At the time, the state was reporting a total of 19,736 cases.

Meanwhile, DSHS is reporting an average of 209 new hospital admissions per day, the lowest average since June 27, 2021.

As of March 21, a total of 341 people are in adult ICU beds across the state, a record low since the state started reporting COVID hospital data on April 11, 2020.

A further 1,020 adults are in general hospital beds, and 64 children are hospitalized statewide.

KXAN is keeping track of the COVID-19 data in Texas. Click here for the latest numbers.