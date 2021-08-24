More than 160,000 Texans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 so far in 2021

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A medical staff member Tiffany Price adjusts a ventilator circuit on a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,480,000 cases, including over 24,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 166,000 Texans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 in 2021, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Data released to KXAN shows 166,663 Texans were admitted to the hospital with “lab-confirmed COVID” between January 1 and August 23.

January saw the most hospital admissions, with 48,574 reported across the state. The number of admissions then dropped each month through June, before increasing again beginning in July as the delta variant caused a surge in cases statewide.

As of January 23, Texas is averaging 1,797 new hospital admissions each day, a new record high. The most reported in a single day is 1,907 on August 19.

According to DSHS, more than 280,000 Texans have been hospitalized since August 6, 2020. Data prior to that data is unavailable.

As of August 23, there are 13,666 people currently hospitalized in Texas because of COVID-19, the most since January 19. The record, 14,218, was set on January 11.

