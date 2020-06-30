Gov. Abbott suspends elective surgeries in more counties to expand hospital capacity

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Tuesday that suspends elective surgeries at hospitals in Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces and Webb counties to keep hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients.

The announcement comes just a few days after the governor signed an executive order barring elective surgeries in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties.

“As these counties experience a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are committed to working alongside hospitals to help ensure that every COVID-19 patient who needs a bed will have access to one,” said Governor Abbott. “We are constantly monitoring the data at the local level and will continue to take precautionary action where it is necessary.”

The amended executive order directs all hospitals in these counties to postpone surgeries or procedures that are not medically necessary to correct serious medical conditions or to preserve a patient’s life. Exceptions are allowed if the patient would be at risk of medical consequences or death if the surgery is not completed.

“I want to remind all Texans that each of us have a responsibility to help slow the spread of this virus, and I urge everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing, and stay home if possible,” said Gov. Abbott.